Terror groups will not tamper UAE’s stability and security – senior official

A senior official in the UAE stated that the country is responding to the Houthi attack on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi “transparently and responsibly.”

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the UAE President’s Diplomatic Advisor, stressed on Twitter that terror groups will not interfere with the region’s stability, safety, and security.

تتعامل الجهات المعنية في دولة الإمارات بشفافية ومسؤولية تشكر عليها بخصوص الاعتداء الحوثي الآثم على بعض المنشآت المدنية في أبوظبي، عبث المليشيات الإرهابية باستقرار المنطقة أضعف من أن يؤثر في مسيرة الأمن والأمان الني نعيشها، ومصير هذه الرعونة والعبثية الهوجاء إلى زوال واندحار. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) January 17, 2022

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, strongly denounced the Houthi attack on UAE soil.

“We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable,” said His Highness.

The remarks came after two fires in the UAE capital caused by alleged drone attacks. Three gasoline tankers in Mussafah exploded due to a fire at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), killing three personnel and injuring six others. Another fire broke out in the Abu Dhabi Airport’s construction zone.

The incident occurred at ADNOC’s Mussafah Fuel Depot about 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17.