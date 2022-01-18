Cloudseeding enhances rains by over 25 percent in UAE

Cloudseeding operations have enhanced rains by over 25 per cent in UAE as the country is looking to triple the capacity.

The operations conducted by the UAE enhanced rain by 10 to 25 per cent and the country is currently looking at AI (Artificial Intelligence) and new nano particles to triple the capacity.

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) said they are conducting a lot of studies and are looking forward to enhance rain efficiency even further.

Since 2015, the UAE has tried and tested different methodologies to enhance rain and address issues of water security.

The UAE records an average of 100 mm of precipitation every year, but in recent years, the intensity of rainfall has gradually increased in the country and it is credited to the cloud seeding operations conducted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE carried out cloud seeding by identifying convective clouds and injecting small ice-like particles to modify the clouds to increase the chance of precipitation and harmless natural salts such as potassium chloride and sodium chloride are used for cloud seeding.