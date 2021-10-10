UAE experts pin hopes on cloud seeding to deal with drought

Experts have pinned hopes on the cloud seeding to artificially encourage clouds to produce rain to help curb impacts of global warming like droughts.

Abdulla Al Mandous, director-general of National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) speaking at a panel session titled “re-engineering planet earth” hosted by the World Majlis at Expo 2020 Dubai recently said weather modification has proven to be a successful approach to re-engineering the environment.

Al Mandous, who is also the president of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), also emphasised on the importance of cloud seeding — a method of artificially encouraging a cloud to produce rain — as a catalyst for re-engineering earth by mitigating drought and enhancing water resources.

Cloud seeding is known to help harvest more water from the cloud and enhance precipitation by a global average of 18 per cent. The UAE has allocated huge investments towards implementing cloud seeding operations to effectively tackle water scarcity.

Earlier in 2015, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) was established under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to promote scientific advancement and the development of new technology in the field. (AW)