Four jailed in Dubai for stealing AED 2.5 million from a woman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Four people have been jailed from 3 months to 3 years in Dubai for stealing AED 2.5 million from a woman.

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced the defendants to three months to three years in prison, followed by deportation, and fined them AED 210,000 for stealing AED 2.5 million from a woman and two of the defendants were employees at a bank who took advantage of their authority.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Court fines AED 25,000, jails two for impersonating as cops

The woman had asked two of the defendants, who were working at a local bank, to help her transfer AED 2.5 million from her UAE account to another account, which was owned by the third defendant and two employees forged documents and signatures and embezzled the woman’s money.

The Public Prosecution ordered the punishment of the accused of embezzling the funds.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

