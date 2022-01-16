Scientists warn of more harmful coronavirus variants than Omicron

Scientists have warned of more harmful viruses than Omicron. As Omicron and Delta are circulating, people may get double infections that could spawn “Frankenvariants,” hybrids with characteristics of both types.

Omicron’s advance means it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus.

Scientists said that every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and Omicron spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

Experts said there’s no guarantee the sequels of Omicron will cause milder illness or any existing vaccines will work against them and urged wider vaccination at the soonest possible time.

Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said the faster Omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants.