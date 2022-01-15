Deployment of OFWs to Taiwan may resume next month

Filipino workers are likely to enter Taiwan after Chinese New Year in the second week of February, according to the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

De facto Ambassador to Taiwan Wilfredo Fernandez said he spoke recently with Taiwanese Labor Minister Hsu Ming-Chun about allowing Filipino workers to Taiwan. He said he was assured of the resumption of deployment of OFWs to Taiwan soon.

Taiwan had earlier restricted the entry of foreign workers in 2020 and lifted it on May 19, 2021, but recruitment agencies said OFWs are still not allowed entry, although other nationals like Indonesians have already resumed deployment in November 2021 and Thailand in December 2021.

MECO said in a statement, “Fernandez said he reiterated during the meeting his request to Hsu to allow the return of the OFW who have been seeking deployment for the past eight months.”

Labor Attaché Cesar Chavez Jr. said Taiwan would most likely have more available quarantine facilities after the Chinese Lunar New Year on February 7.

Taiwan declared Chinese New Year’s public holiday from January 29 to February 6 and during this holiday season, many Taiwanese from overseas come to Taiwan and hotels and other accommodation are always full.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III submitted a letter of concurrence last November 2021 agreeing to the Taiwanese demand for OFWs to undergo quarantine three days before their flight to Taiwan in addition to the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Taiwan.