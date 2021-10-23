Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH hopes Taiwan may lift entry curbs for Filipinos amid rise in job demands

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago

The Philippines authorities are hoping that Taiwan will lift entry curbs on the Filipinos amid the rise in the addition of new jobs.

According to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) the jobs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan particularly in Taichung, the central district of the host island remain encouraging.

RELATED STORY: OFWs in Taiwan remain unmoved by tensions with China

POLO Taichung Labor Attaché Bienvenido Cerbo, Jr said the possibility of Filipino workers being employed remains high as the OFWs are preferred by employers.

Cerbo said the employment of Filipinos in the electronics industry remains encouraging and out of 149,000 OFWs in Taiwan, 55,000 are in the electronics manufacturing industry.

He said the employment opportunities would depend on the decision of Taiwan to open its borders. “We are waiting for them (to open the borders),” he said.

READ ON: Pinay OFW in Taiwan seeks help for operation

Taiwan is expected to hire 40,000 workers in the next two to three years amid a projected 32 percent increase in production.

There are over 32,658 OFWs in Taichung majority of whom are working as factory workers and are in the semiconductor industry. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for COVID-19 vaccination, repatriation of Filipinos

4 mins ago

Atienza tells Bongbong: “You are no longer a millennial”

19 mins ago

DOH: No detected Delta subvariant in PH yet

31 mins ago

8 out of 10 expats optimistic of UAE’s steps to normalcy

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button