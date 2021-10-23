PH hopes Taiwan may lift entry curbs for Filipinos amid rise in job demands

The Philippines authorities are hoping that Taiwan will lift entry curbs on the Filipinos amid the rise in the addition of new jobs.

According to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) the jobs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan particularly in Taichung, the central district of the host island remain encouraging.

POLO Taichung Labor Attaché Bienvenido Cerbo, Jr said the possibility of Filipino workers being employed remains high as the OFWs are preferred by employers.

Cerbo said the employment of Filipinos in the electronics industry remains encouraging and out of 149,000 OFWs in Taiwan, 55,000 are in the electronics manufacturing industry.

He said the employment opportunities would depend on the decision of Taiwan to open its borders. “We are waiting for them (to open the borders),” he said.

Taiwan is expected to hire 40,000 workers in the next two to three years amid a projected 32 percent increase in production.

There are over 32,658 OFWs in Taichung majority of whom are working as factory workers and are in the semiconductor industry. (AW)