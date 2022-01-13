Abu Dhabi residents can now book medical check-ups for visas through SEHA app

Medical check-ups for visas can now be booked on SEHA app in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company has launched the SEHA Visa Screening mobile app for booking an appointment at its Disease Prevention & Screening Centres.

Earlier, clients visited the centers on a walk-in basis, but with the new app, residents now have the option to select an allotted time and facility.

It aims to streamline the booking process and reduce waiting time.

The screening app is available on iOS and Android phones through the App Store and Google Play.