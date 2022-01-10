Missing man rescued from Ras Al Khaimah’s mountainous areas

The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued a missing South African from Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) mountainous area.

The 50-year-old South African man had gone missing in Jabal Al Ahqab, Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: Ras Al Khaimah Police rescue four women who got lost in the mountains

The Ras Al Khaimah Police’s operations room received a report stating that one person was stranded in a rugged mountainous area near Deira Qada’a in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and was spotted after the area was scanned by the operational systems adopted by the National Center for Search and Rescue and with the search and rescue helicopter.

He was reportedly climbing the mountain in a difficult-to-reach location and was transferred to Saqr Hospital to receive the necessary treatment while ensuring and taking into account all the precautionary and preventive measures related to the COVID-19. (AW)