Ras Al Khaimah Police rescue four women who got lost in the mountains

The Ras Al Khaimah police have tracked down the location of four women who lost their way in mountains.

Authorities learned that the four women were hiking on the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah after they had gotten lost while hiking in Naqab Valley due to visibility issues.

RELATED STORY: Ras Al Khaimah Police initiate helicopter rescue operation to help stranded man due to floods

The search and rescue operation lasted for two hours.

Ras Al Khaimah police sprung into action after the Operations Room received a report at about 7:15pm that three Emiratis women and an Arab resident, aged 25 and 37 years, lost their way in the rugged area on Tuesday evening due to low visibility.

READ ON: Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said the team received a call from a young woman that she and her three friends were lost in the Naqab Valley as they were on a hiking trail.

After the call, a specialised search team moved from Digdaga Center and began combing the area on foot for the four women.