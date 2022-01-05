Kpop stars Psy, Sunmi among star-studded line up of South Korea’s concert at Expo 2020 Dubai

South Korean singer Psy and pop star Sunmi are among those who will perform at Expo 2020 Dubai.

K-Pop fans in the UAE are in for a treat this January as a starry line-up of artists have been confirmed to be performing at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Also GI-dle, Golden Child and Forestella will also be joining the concert that featuring K-Pop group Stray Kids, who were earlier announced, as part of the Republic of Korea’s National Day celebrations on January 16 from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Jubilee Park.

In 2001, Psy made his music debut but gained global fame with his 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’, the music video for which was the first on YouTube to cross one billion views and is also best known for tracks such as ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Oppa Is Just My Style’ and runs his own record label P Nation.

The eight-member group Stray Kids are the official ambassadors for the South Korean pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and have a large fanbase all over the world.

Having debuted in 2017 have hit tracks ‘God’s Menu’, ‘Thunderous’ and ‘Miroh’ to their name.

Sunmi made her music debut in 2007 with girl group Wonder Girls, however she left in 2010 for her studies and in 2013, she kicked off a solo career with the EP ‘Full Moon’, rejoined Wonder Girls in 2015. She has pursued her solo career and released tracks such as ‘Gashina’ and ‘You Can’t Sit with Us’.

GI-dle is a popular five-member group known for songs including ‘Latata’, ‘Dumdi Dumdi’ and ‘Hwaa’ while Golden Child is a 10-member boy band and Forestella is a male vocal quartet.