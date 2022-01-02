Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man jailed in Dubai for threatening to post private photos of ex-girlfriend

Staff Report

A man has been jailed for 3 months in Dubai for threatening to post his ex-girlfriend’s private photos after their breakup.

Authorities said that the man repeatedly defamed the woman on social media because she didn’t return his phone calls.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to three months in prison for threatening to post his ex-girlfriend’s private photos on social media after she broke up with him and the woman, 28, is his co-worker.

The man insulted her with offensive words and threatened to post the photos, with the intent of harming her honor, if she did not answer his phone calls and restore the relationship between them following which the victim filed a complaint against him at a police station in Dubai.

The police summoned him and asked him not to contact her again following which the man called her and continued to threaten and insult her.

