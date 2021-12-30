IN PHOTOS: Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi chapter lead 125th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom

The Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter (KOR-EADC), under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, commemorated the 125th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal at the Embassy grounds on December 30, 2021.

In attendance were Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, Consul General Marford Angeles, Consul Maria Cynthia Pelayo, and Vice Consul Von Ryan Pangwi together with Knights officers, Ranking Knights, and Ladies of the Knights of Rizal.

Amb. Quintana urged Filipinos to take inspiration from Rizal’s innovative mind to explore ways and means of collaboration and cooperation within the community in order to promote a positive image among Filipinos and their country, the Philippines, most especially during the country’s participation at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

Themed “Bayaning Global, Aydol Ni Juan” the annual commemoration underscores the importance of Dr. Rizal’s life, legacy, and vision that has since uplifted and inspired millions of Filipinos worldwide.