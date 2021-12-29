Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE exceeds 2,000 cases in past 24 hours, active cases now over 11,000

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 448,050 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 2,234 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 757,145.

The ministry also reported no deaths for the past 24 hours. The country’s total death toll remains at 2,160.

MOHAP also reported 775 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 743,340.

This brings the total number of active cases to 11,645 as of December 29.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

