UAE residents advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines during New Year’s celebrations

Healthcare practitioners in UAE have advised residents to follow COVID-19 guidelines on New Year’s celebrations.

Doctors have advised residents to stick to activities with smaller groups instead of large gatherings as the UAE plans grand firework displays to overnight camping on New Year’s Eve.

Residents have been asked to remain committed to following Covid-19 rules as there has been a recent spike in cases across the country.

Dr Mohammed Salman Khan, a general practitioner at Aster Clinic in Qusais, said, the New Year’s Eve celebrations is the most awaited time of the year in this part of the world as he asked people to be more cautious in wearing face masks all the time and avoid crowded places.

Dr Tholfkar Al Baaj, the chief clinical officer at Al Futtaim Health said, “If you’re vaccinated, you can still feel relatively safe gathering indoors with a small group of vaccinated individuals,” adding, “You’ll want to be more cautious when a larger group is involved, or you are in an indoor public space.”