DOH to stop publishing daily COVID-19 bulletin

The Department of Health will stop releasing its daily COVID-19 bulletin beginning January 1, 2022.

The DOH says that the public can access the data on their website instead.

“This public tracker, which has been operational since the start of the pandemic, contains all information being provided in the case bulletin and daily situation report. Hence, to streamline public communication, the case bulletin and the daily situation report will no longer be issued separately as social media card and as PDF file, respectively,” the DOH said.

The DOH has so far released 650 case bulletins since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some netizens are questioning the timing of the DOH decision especially since the country is recording an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the new Omicron variant.

“This did not seem like the right time,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said.

The thing is: mahirap inavigate yung website nila na yan, hindi user friendly. Nagtataka lang ako if posting COVID-19 Case Bulletin eats up significant time, resources, and efforts of the concerned DOH office para itigil na nila yun?,” a netizen said. (TDT)