UAE records spike in COVID-19 cases at 1,803 for past 24 hours, active cases now at 7,850

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 334,211 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,803 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 751,333.

The ministry also reported two patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,158.

MOHAP also reported 618 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 741,325.

This brings the total number of active cases to 7,850 as of December 26.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

