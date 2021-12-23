Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE health experts advise people to be cautious against COVID-19 during Christmas, New Year

The UAE doctors have asked people to observe caution ahead of Christmas and New Year as the COVID-19 cases crossed the 650-mark on Wednesday, December 22.

This came as most UAE residents are planning large to mid-scale festivities during the coming weeks. Doctors have also said there is a “probability people may be facing pandemic fatigue and burnout as the pandemic continues to disrupt daily lives.”

Dr. Tholfkar Al Baaj, the chief clinical officer at HealthHub Clinics by Al Futtaim, said: “Although vaccines and treatments promise that someday life will return to some kind of normalcy, a growing number of people are experiencing pandemic burnout. The desire to follow protective guidelines is waning, and a sense of exhaustion is on the rise.”

Dr. Ahmed Fouad Mady, a general medicine practitioner at Aster Clinic, Al Sweihat, said: “It’s been two years since we have normalized the use of face masks and hand sanitisers frequently.”

He added: “The festive season is approaching. For the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak, it seems safer than ever to have grand celebrations given that the full vaccination rate exceeds 90 per cent in the UAE. But we have to take care. There has been a slight increase in numbers of new infections across the Emirates in the past few days.”

