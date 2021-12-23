Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH approves Pfizer EUA for 5-11 years old

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 years old.

FDA director general Dr. Eric Domingo made the announcement in a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday.

Domingo adds that the COVID-19 vaccine for the 5 to 11 age group would be available before year-end.

“It is reasonable to believe that the vaccine may be effective to prevent COVID-19 and the benefits outweigh the known and potential risks,” Domingo said.

Domingo adds that Pfizer is 90% effective for the said age bracket.

