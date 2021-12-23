Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH FDA grants emergency use authorization for anti-COVID-19 drug

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for anti-COVID drug molnupiravir.

FDA chief Eric Domingo said that the drug will be used to patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

RELATED STORY: Pfizer’s new pill up to 89 percent effective against COVID-19

“This can only be given to adults aged 18 and above, who tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk of developing severe illness,” Domingo said.

“Molnupiravir is given twice a day for five days, but should be given as soon as possible after diagnosis. And it should be given within the first five days after the onset of symptoms,” he added.

READ ON: Merck in talks with UAE to introduce new COVID treatment pill

The use of molnupiravir will only be for clinical settings and the drug can’t be bought in commercial establishments. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH approves Pfizer EUA for 5-11 years old

2 hours ago

40-day winter begins in UAE

3 hours ago

Multiple gang members arrested for selling drugs in UAE

3 hours ago

LOOK: Kiray Celis , BF share beach side photos of Boracay trip

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button