PH FDA grants emergency use authorization for anti-COVID-19 drug

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for anti-COVID drug molnupiravir.

FDA chief Eric Domingo said that the drug will be used to patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

“This can only be given to adults aged 18 and above, who tested positive for COVID-19 and are at risk of developing severe illness,” Domingo said.

“Molnupiravir is given twice a day for five days, but should be given as soon as possible after diagnosis. And it should be given within the first five days after the onset of symptoms,” he added.

The use of molnupiravir will only be for clinical settings and the drug can’t be bought in commercial establishments. (TDT)