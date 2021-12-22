Isko Moreno eyes Manila Zoo soft opening on Dec. 30

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says that the re-developed Manila Zoo will have its soft opening on December 30.

Moreno made the announcement when he and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna visited the area ahead of its reopening.

“Ang ganda-ganda! Nakaka-proud talaga! Dati ang baho-baho dito. This is one for the books. Para kang nasa Japan. Para kang nasa Jurassic Park. Sisiguruhin ko sa inyo, pati foreigner pupunta dito,” Moreno said.

Moreno said that the public will surely be amazed with Manila Zoo’s new look.

“Matutuwa ang mga lola ko. Mga senior citizen, pwede ng i-drive mga apo nila. Ang laki eh,” he added.

Moreno said that construction and development is now 99.9% complete. The mayor adds that animals will be moved to their new home starting next week.

The redeveloped Manila Zoo would also have an Animal Museum, Botanical Garden, and Butterfly Garden.

The mayor eyes welcoming 1,300 visitors from the families of Manila Zoo workers as form of gratitude for their efforts.

“Sila ang mag-oopen. It will be a family day. Premium naman sila, pinaghirapan nila yan. Kaya tama lang na VIP treatment sila,” Moreno said. (TDT)