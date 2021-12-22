Duterte advises to continue face shield use amid Omicron variant

President Rodrigo Duterte reminds the public to maintain using face shields whenever possible amid the threat of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Duterte said that face shields, on top of face masks, gives another layer of protection.

“You know what’s really, not funny, but more of a reaction of human behavior. Some countries even criticized us for requiring face shields. Alam mo sa totoo lang, I believe that in some areas, in some countries, the people there are so much concerned about their human rights,” Duterte said.

“Nakakatulong sa Pilipino, totoo lang, I think the compliance of our citizens in the matter of strictly enforcing the mask, one, and while it might be not really a well-studied proposition, but I would dare say that that shield will add another layer of protection,” Duterte added.

The president also tells the public not to throw the plastic shields just yet.

“Kaya ‘yung talagang gusto niyo ‘di kayo matamaan, huwag ninyong itapon ‘yung shield. Continue using it, I advise you because I really firmly believe that the wearing of that face shield has contributed a lot. I cannot quantify by what percentage but just a gut feeling na ‘yung kasi tayo mababa na tayo ngayon,” he added.

The country has so far detected three Omicron variant cases. (TDT)