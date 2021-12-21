Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy, Consulate announce shift to Monday to Friday schedules starting January 2022

Filipinos based in the UAE who intend to process their passports, legal documents, and other matters in the Embassy and the Consulate will now have to schedule their appointments during a four and a half work week.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, in a joint statement, highlighted that their respective offices will be shifting to a Monday to Friday schedule as follows:

Mondays to Thursdays: 7:30 am to 3:30 pm
Fridays: 7:30 am to 12:00 noon

Both missions underscore the need to secure appointments to ensure that crowding will be avoided within the premises, in line with the UAE’s health protocols and preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

