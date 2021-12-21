Expo 2020 Dubai adds five new bus services for visitors from Ajman

Five new buses are being deployed to transport visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) will provide transportation services to visitors to the Expo 2020 Dubai from the main station in Ajman city.

The five bus trips will be provided to the residents from the Emirate who wish to visit the mega event as part of its efforts to support the Expo and “give the best services to the public.”

The buses have a high level of safety, luxury as well as quality and are equipped with comfortable seats and high safety standards.

Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, said that the authority is keen to provide logistical support to partners to “enhance the standards of mass transit and ensuring business continuity.” (AW)