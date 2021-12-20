UAE announces paid holiday on January 1, 2022

The New Year holiday will be observed in UAE on January 1, 2022.

The country announced the holidays for public and private sectors across all ministries and companies.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources made an announcement on the

New Year’s holiday, which falls on Saturday.

“The New Year holiday for all ministries and federal entities has been announced as on Saturday, 1st January, 2022, with official duty to resume on Monday, 3rd January,” the authorities said.

January 1, 2022, would be an official paid holiday for the private sector employees.

This is based on the new weekday work system and as per a new law employees will be working for four and a half days per week.

The UAE becomes the first nation in the world to introduce “a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.”