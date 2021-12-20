Emirates SkyCargo delivers 600m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Emirates SkyCargo has said that it had transported 600 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.

According to the air carrier, it has transported more than 2.8 million kilograms (2,800 tonnes) of vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations.

It said in a statement that , “Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated Covid-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritized the movement of Covid-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries. Nearly two thirds of the total vaccines we transported were headed to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.”

With the increasing roll-out of vaccination and booster campaigns across global markets, Emirates SkyCargo witnessed a steady increase in the demand for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of 2021. In October and November 2021 alone, Emirates SkyCargo moved more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, almost one third of the total COVID-19 vaccines transported by the carrier since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each Emirates SkyCargo flight carried a record 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccines were distributed as follows; Asia (185 million doses), Africa (150 million doses) and the Middle East (70 million doses). (AW)