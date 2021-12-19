Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: Omicron variant spreads to 89 countries

The cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant have been detected in 89 countries and the variant is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, said the World Health Organization.

It said Saturday that the cases are spreading in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad.

RELATED STORY: Omicron variant five times more likely to reinfect than Delta – study

The WHO however said that it remains unclear if the rapid growth of Omicron cases is “because the variant evades existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both.”

The health agency said that other major questions about omicron remain unanswered, including how effective “each of the existing Covid-19 vaccines are against it.”

“Conclusive data also does not exist yet on how ill omicron makes COVID-19 patients.” (AW)

