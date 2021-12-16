Typhoon Odette makes landfall in Siargao

Typhoon Odette has made its first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte, 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAG-ASA.

“The center of #OdettePH was located based on all available data in the vicinity of Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte. It has maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph. The typhoon is moving west northwestward at 30 kph,” PAGASA reported

Odette is the country’s 15th storm this year.

PAGASA said the typhoon will remain in this category until tomorrow as it crosses areas in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Re-intensification is likely once “ODETTE” emerges over the West Philippine Sea. However, weakening may ensue beginning Saturday evening or Sunday as the typhoon becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon,” it stated.

Signal number 4 was raised in the following areas:

1 Southern Leyte

2 Eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido)

3 Dinagat Islands

4 Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands