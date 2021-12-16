Latest News

3rd landfall: Typhoon Odette slams Southern Leyte

Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) has made its third landfall in Panaon Island, Southern Leyte.

According to PAGASA, the typhoon made landfall in the province at 4:50 p.m.

Before this, it also made landfall in Siagao, Surigao del Sur.

Odette is expected to pack maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph.

As of this posting, more than 45,000 residents in Visayas and Mindanao have evacuated to safer grounds. 

Rescue operations are also ongoing in many affected areas.

Odette is expected to continue moving west northwestward or westward, according to PAGASA. 

 

