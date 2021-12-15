Three new stars discovered in UAE named after Sheikh Zayed

The Emirates Astronomical Observatory has said that it has discovered three variable stars which have been named after UAE founding father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Emirates Astronomical Observatory Engineer Nezar Sallam, head of the team, has recorded the stars and their names in the International Variable Star Index.

He said the new discovery has been officially registered and recognised in the American Association of Variable Star Observers (AAVSO).

Some of the Star discovery was made directly through the observatory equipment, as is the case with the star Zayed-V1 and through the use of data provided by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and All Sky Automated Survey for SuperNovae (ASAS-SN) survey satellites. These stars were monitored by the Emirates Astronomical Observatory and their data was analyzed using software and mathematical algorithms, drawing their light curves in order to submit discovery reports, approval and registration after naming it.

The head of the observatory revealed that (Zayed Star V1), and the new name adopted in the catalog of variable stars index is (Zayed-V1), is located in the constellation called (Vulpecula), and it is of the type of variable stars EW, which are stellar eclipses that occur with periods shorter than one day, which causes a discrepancy In the apparent brightness of a star and in the case of Zayed V1, the period about 8 hours and occurs 3 times over a day. The Mag. range between 18.46-18.92 by the Sloan r filter.

The Variable Star (Zayed-V2), located in the stellar group called (Perseus). They are stars that rotate and pass in front of each other, causing a change in their luminosity and a blocking of their light emanating from them, as seen by an observer from the surface of the Earth. The Mag. range 11.78 to 11.84 (in Johnson V optical filter measurements) and is of the EA variable star and the spectral type A5V star. A period about 3.8 days and lasts about 4.6 hours.

The variable star (Zayed-V3) was discovered in the constellation called (Camelopardalis), it is of the type of DSCT, the spectral type of the star is A0, and the Mag. range is 8.27 V (Johnson V) by TESS .and shows variations in its brightness period 64.92 minutes.

Last year the Abu Dhabi resident and his team had discovered two planets that formed about a billion years ago outside the solar system orbiting around a single star.

The apparent brightness of these stars changes in a persistent or variable pattern to an observer on Earth. (AW)