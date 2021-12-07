Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two UAE astronauts join NASA to train for space missions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Two UAE astronauts have joined NASA to train for future space missions.

Astronauts Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi will train at the Johnson Space Center to join the next ASCAN class (Astronaut Candidate Selection).

RELATED STORY: UAE to collaborate with Nasa to land first woman on the moon

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that NASA is venturing further out into the solar system but “America is not going alone. We are partnering with space agencies from around the world. Today, we are joined by two United Arab Emirates crew members, Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla.”

Over the next two years, they will train as part of the Reimbursable Space Act Agreement Nasa signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) last year.

READ ON: UAE’s Lunar Rover with artificial intelligence ready for moon exploration

The UAE has purchased access to NASA’s facility and the training programme.

After the graduation, these astronauts could become eligible for a variety of flight assignments including missions on and around the Moon under Artemis. They will become astronauts of the ‘Artemis Generation’ and the planned lunar Gateway space station. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

3 hours ago

UAE launches more durable AED50 polymer banknote

3 hours ago

Blood plasma doesn’t improve survival from COVID-19: WHO

3 hours ago

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policy to promote corporate social responsibility

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button