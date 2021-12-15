Abu Dhabi opens bilingual court for dispute settlements of non-Muslim expats

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have opened a bilingual court for personal dispute settlement of non-Muslim expats.

The court was inaugurated by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the move is part of the executive procedures to implement the law governing non-Muslim personal matters in the Capital.

The law was promulgated by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Al Abri explained that the establishment of the court is part of the continuous efforts being made to further develop the judicial system of the Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Judicial Department of Abu Dhabi.

The procedures in the new court will be conducted bilingually (Arabic and English), in order to facilitate the understanding of legal proceedings by foreigners.

The Personal Status Law for Non-Muslims, which is applied by the Court, is the first-of-its kind in the world to apply civil principles in the regulation of family matters. It addresses the smallest details regarding non-Muslim family issues and provides a modern judicial umbrella for foreigners to resolve disputes in a flexible manner. This was in accordance with international best practices. (AW)