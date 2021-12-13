Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Work systems in public, private sectors set to be unified in UAE by February 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

File photo.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Monday that from February 2, 2022, employees will have the option to opt for flexible, part-time and temporary work models in both federal government entities and private sectors.

Under the new Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, only limited contracts will be applied in the UAE’s labour market.

RELATED STORY: UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

Across UAE employees will be protected under anti-discrimination provisions that prohibit employers from recruiting on the basis of race, colour, gender, religion, nationality, social origin, or disability.

These provisions have been approved by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They form part of the UAE’s largest legislative reforms.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the unified general provisions aim to build a flexible and competitive workplace. He said this will safeguard employee rights in a “balanced manner across the country.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OPLAN HANAP TRABAHO SA UAE: Here’s your chance to get hired in The Filipino Times’ Walk-in Interview this December!

9 hours ago
MJ Lastimosa December 2021

“Where are you going?, Where’s your sash?”: MJ Lastimosa mistaken as a Miss Universe candidate in Israel

10 hours ago

Running late comprises 80% of reasons behind road mishaps in UAE – study

10 hours ago

LOOK: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in first Miss Universe portrait photos

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button