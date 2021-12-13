Work systems in public, private sectors set to be unified in UAE by February 2022

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Monday that from February 2, 2022, employees will have the option to opt for flexible, part-time and temporary work models in both federal government entities and private sectors.

Under the new Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, only limited contracts will be applied in the UAE’s labour market.

Across UAE employees will be protected under anti-discrimination provisions that prohibit employers from recruiting on the basis of race, colour, gender, religion, nationality, social origin, or disability.

These provisions have been approved by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They form part of the UAE’s largest legislative reforms.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said the unified general provisions aim to build a flexible and competitive workplace. He said this will safeguard employee rights in a “balanced manner across the country.”