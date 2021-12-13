OPLAN HANAP TRABAHO SA UAE: Here’s your chance to get hired in The Filipino Times’ Walk-in Interview this December!

Calling all event sales and advertising professionals!

Expats in the UAE who are seeking full-time employment can get a chance to be hired as The Filipino Times will be conducting its online job application, or the “TFT Digital Walk In Interview” on December 20 at our Dubai Headquarters (Click for Google Map link): 904 Grosvenor Business Tower, near to Dubai Internet City Metro Station

The Filipino Times is looking for highly motivated, energized, and experienced professionals who will be part of its sales team in the fields of events and advertising in the UAE. The successful applicants must know how to turn leads into long-lasting partnerships, communicating constantly with clients as well as assisting in the development of sales strategies that will propel the organization to greater heights.

The news agency is also seeking those who are flexible, able to multi-task, have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as those who are passionate about client relations.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their CV on our email at [email protected] and our hiring team will evaluate if they are a good fit for our dynamic team. Only CVs that will be received during the said schedule will be entertained.

Applicants are advised to monitor their email and keep their phones on should The Filipino Times reaches out to them.