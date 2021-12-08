UAE official: Private companies can follow new Monday-Friday workweek 

Amid the decision of the United Arab Emirates to shift to a new work schedule, private sector companies are given the flexibility to decide on whether or not they will adopt the new labor policy effective next year.

On Tuesday, the UAE has announced a new 4½ days working week from Monday to Friday for government employees starting January 1, 2022.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, the UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation told the media that private companies can decide on the policy shift.

“The private sector is not obliged to follow the same system. Private companies and businesses are governed by the new labour law, which grants them that flexibility,” Al Awar told Khaleej Times.

“The law has not specified the day off, enabling employers and employees to reach an agreement in accordance with the work contract,” he added.

The official maintains that the new law is also aligned with existing global standards.

“It enables the private sector to carry out uninterrupted business transactions with companies based abroad,” he said, adding, “it also supports the interests of investors and entrepreneurs and boosts the employee productivity and performance across various economic sectors,” Al Awar added.

Meantime, he told The National: “Private sector companies are smart and they have been operating in a very competitive market… they will make their decision based on what they feel will improve their position.”