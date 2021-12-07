UK confirms local transmission of Omicron, reports 336 new COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom has confirmed that there’s a local transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant after recording over 336 new cases.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that there’s now community transmission since most of the cases had no history of international travel.

Of the new Omicron cases, 21 have been linked to travelers from Nigeria. The African country is now under the red list.

Experts also project that there are now over 1,000 Omicron cases across the UK.

The health chief reiterates that anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the red list must show proof of a negative PCR whether they are vaccinated or not. This applies to those aged 12 and above and tests must be taken no more than 48 hours before travel.

The health official meanwhile says these measures are only temporary while they are assessing the effect of the Omicron variant. (TDT)