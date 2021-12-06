59 fake Dettol factories raided as UAE steps up drive against counterfeit goods

The UAE authorities have raided a total of 59 factories that make fake Dettol as part of its efforts to end the trading of counterfeit goods.

It was revealed at a Dubai workshop, which highlighted how criminal gangs in the UAE have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic by making fake masks and copies of popular sanitiser products such as Dettol.

RELATED STORY: Dubai foils 2,669 attempts to smuggle counterfeit items as of September 2021

Despite a drop in the volumes of trade in fake goods at the height of the pandemic, criminals were constantly looking at new ways to make money, the workshop organised by the Legal Group pointed out.

“During the pandemic our legal teams did more than 20 raids on factories producing face masks in the UAE,” Hatem Abdel Ghani, partner at the Dubai law firm, was quoted as saying in local media reports.

“In addition to that, we raided 59 factories making counterfeit Dettol. These criminals took advantage of the pandemic and started manufacturing high demand products,” he added.

READ ON: Counterfeit goods worth AED 750,000 recycled in Dubai to combat piracy

Ghani reportedly said there are simple and effective ways to spot a fake item. Missing serial numbers, untidy packaging and traces of glue are just some of the simple indicators.

A lack of any guarantee and an unwillingness to provide paperwork should also set alarm bells ringing, he added. (AW)