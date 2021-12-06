Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH: No Omicron variant yet in PH as of December 6

The Department of Health said that they have not detected the presence of the dreaded Omicron COVID-19 variant.

But the DOH has detected an additional 571 cases of the more transmissible Delta coronavirus variant. This brings the total of Delta variant cases to 7,848.

RELATED STORY: PH rules out presence of Omicron variant, asks people not to panic

The latest genome sequencing of 629 samples yielded results showing that Delta remains to be the dominant variant in the country.

The country has so far sequenced 19,305 samples in determining the variants of COVID-19.

READ ON: Omicron: 99 Filipinos stranded abroad after PH imposes travel ban

“Out of all of those samples tested in this latest whole-genome sequencing run, wala pong na-detect na Omicron variant,” said Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire in a virtual briefing. (TDT)

