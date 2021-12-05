Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sen. Bong Go to withdraw from PH presidential race at appropriate time

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 hours ago

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday said he will announce his decision to withdraw the certificate of candidacy at an appropriate time.

He said that his decision to withdraw from the 2022 presidential race is final, but was yet to be formalized before the Commission of Elections.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte hopes for wider support base after Bong Go drops out from presidential race

“Nakapagsalita na po ako at firm ang aking desisyon tungkol dyan. Nagkausap na kami ng Pangulong Duterte at siya mismo nirerespeto desisyon,” he said.

His critics have said that the previous announcement of his withdrawal might be a political tactic to increase his chances in Halalan 2022 since he has not yet withdrawn his certificate of candidacy as elections near.

He said he will retract his COC at his chosen time.

READ ON: ‘Life goes on’, says PDP-Laban following Bong Go’s withdrawal from presidential race

“Wala naman pilitan kung kailan ko gusto pumunta ng Comelec. Pwedeng sa susunod na linggo, pwedeng sa susunod na buwan. Wala naman pong deadline sa pag withdraw,” he said.

Instead, Go said he will wait for President Rodrigo Duterte’s next preferred successor in 2022. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Son faces legal suit from father for illegally withdrawing pension worth AED 95,400

8 hours ago

PH rules out presence of Omicron variant, asks people not to panic

8 hours ago

PH vaccinates 9.9 million Filipinos despite shortage of vaccinators

8 hours ago

Unvaccinated Filipinos still allowed to vote in 2022 PH elections

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button