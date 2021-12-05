Sen. Bong Go to withdraw from PH presidential race at appropriate time

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday said he will announce his decision to withdraw the certificate of candidacy at an appropriate time.

He said that his decision to withdraw from the 2022 presidential race is final, but was yet to be formalized before the Commission of Elections.

“Nakapagsalita na po ako at firm ang aking desisyon tungkol dyan. Nagkausap na kami ng Pangulong Duterte at siya mismo nirerespeto desisyon,” he said.

His critics have said that the previous announcement of his withdrawal might be a political tactic to increase his chances in Halalan 2022 since he has not yet withdrawn his certificate of candidacy as elections near.

He said he will retract his COC at his chosen time.

“Wala naman pilitan kung kailan ko gusto pumunta ng Comelec. Pwedeng sa susunod na linggo, pwedeng sa susunod na buwan. Wala naman pong deadline sa pag withdraw,” he said.

Instead, Go said he will wait for President Rodrigo Duterte’s next preferred successor in 2022. (AW)