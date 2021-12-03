Latest News

Sara Duterte hopes for wider support base after Bong Go drops out from presidential race

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte Carpio is hoping that her support base will grow after Sen. Bong Go dropped out of the 2022 presidential race.

She said in a statement that she had earlier called on all those who support the Duterte administration to unite and continue the good things started by her father.

 Duterte-Carpio said, ” Now that Sen. Bong Go has declared his withdrawal from the Presidential race and to quote him, ‘for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders’, tuloy-tuloy na po tayo sa ating pagkakaisa kasama ang BBM-SARA Uniteam upang tayo ay magtagumpay sa ating hangarin para sa bansa.”

On Tuesday, Go announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

Earlier four political parties – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, and Hugpong ng Pagbabago – formed an alliance to support the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH: 3 travelers from South Africa, other red list countries test positive for COVID-19 

5 hours ago

Philippines bars travel of OFWs to ‘red list’ countries

5 hours ago

‘Paki-screenshot’: Sereno warns netizens accusing Kris Aquino of stealing Imelda Marcos’ sequestered jewelry 

5 hours ago

Pinoy migrant workers receive financial support from Austrian gov’t

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button