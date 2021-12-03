Sara Duterte hopes for wider support base after Bong Go drops out from presidential race

Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte Carpio is hoping that her support base will grow after Sen. Bong Go dropped out of the 2022 presidential race.

She said in a statement that she had earlier called on all those who support the Duterte administration to unite and continue the good things started by her father.

Duterte-Carpio said, ” Now that Sen. Bong Go has declared his withdrawal from the Presidential race and to quote him, ‘for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders’, tuloy-tuloy na po tayo sa ating pagkakaisa kasama ang BBM-SARA Uniteam upang tayo ay magtagumpay sa ating hangarin para sa bansa.”

On Tuesday, Go announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

Earlier four political parties – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, and Hugpong ng Pagbabago – formed an alliance to support the Marcos-Duterte tandem.