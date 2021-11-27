Unemployed UK grad lands job after setting up pop-up stand with CV

A 24-year-old unemployed graduate has bagged his dream job in banking after he set up a pop-up stand with his CV in Canary Wharf Tube station.

He got an interview call within just three hours after he erected the pop-up stall outside Canary Wharf tube station in London.

Haider Malik used the novel method after and got a new job by the end of the week.

Haider has a first-class degree in banking and finance from Middlesex University London and had been searching for a role since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He had been frustrated due to lack of success with Zoom interviews and said he was inspired by his father Mehmood Malik, 67, a retired cab driver who migrated from Pakistan as a teenager.

He secured a job offer as a Treasury Analyst at property company The Canary Wharf Group.

Malik handed out copies of his CV to commuters and had QR codes so that the resume could be downloaded.

Malik was invited to interview at the Canary Wharf Group, who later offered him his dream job within hours of erecting his pop-up stand.

For the stand, Malik had purchased a board from a stationery shop in Romford and attached QR codes to it so people could easily download his CV and view his LinkedIn profile.

At the Tube station while some people offered words of encouragement, one person on their way to work offered life-changing help.

Malik said a person called Emmanuel posted his picture online and as it got viral on social media he received an interview call and later a job. (AW)