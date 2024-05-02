PCG continues its operations on May 2-3 despite inclement weather

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai continues its operation today and tomorrow, May 2 and 3, 2024 despite the inclement weather.

For applicants who scheduled an appointment for May 2 and 3 but cannot come for their transactions, the Consulate advised them to go to their office on any working day until May 31, 2024.

According to the advisory, the extension of accommodation to the public aims to prioritize its clients’ welfare during adverse weather conditions.

Applicants are also advised to present their old appointment confirmation email to be accommodated by the Consulate.

For those who need emergency assistance, they may contact the following numbers:

Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals Matters (for non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

They may also contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai for the reasons below:

Contract Verification/OEC: +971 50 652 6626 / [email protected]

Assistance to OFWs: +971 56 353 5558 / [email protected]