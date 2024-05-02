Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PCG continues its operations on May 2-3 despite inclement weather

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai continues its operation today and tomorrow, May 2 and 3, 2024 despite the inclement weather.

For applicants who scheduled an appointment for May 2 and 3 but cannot come for their transactions, the Consulate advised them to go to their office on any working day until May 31, 2024.

According to the advisory, the extension of accommodation to the public aims to prioritize its clients’ welfare during adverse weather conditions.

Applicants are also advised to present their old appointment confirmation email to be accommodated by the Consulate.

For those who need emergency assistance, they may contact the following numbers:

  • Consular Matters (Passport, Notarial, Civil Registry, etc.): +971 4 220 7100

Assistance-to-Nationals Matters (for non-OFWs): +971 56 501 5756

They may also contact the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) – Dubai for the reasons below:

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 02T141121.659

Rockwell Land Corporation joins 10th PPIE as a major sponsor

52 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 02T135012.644

RLC Residences joins 10th PPIE to expand real estate investment opportunities in Dubai

1 hour ago
deniece cornejo vhong navarro

Taguig Court finds Deniece Cornejo, Cedric Lee, others guilty of illegal detention

1 hour ago
bea ogie cristy

Bea Alonzo files cyber libel complaint vs. Ogie Diaz, Cristy Fermin over malicious statements

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button