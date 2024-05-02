RLC Residences joins 10th PPIE to expand real estate investment opportunities in Dubai

RLC Residences, the residential division of Philippine property giant Robinsons Land Corporation, has recently affirmed its support to the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) by signing as the event’s major event partner. The biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East is set to happen at The Bristol Hotel Deira, Dubai, UAE, on May 11 and 12, 2024.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to once again partner with PPIE, and showcase our developments to investor-seekers based in UAE while giving us a chance to get to know the market better. We are always grateful to PPIE for continuously working with us so we can bring our common goal to life, which is helping our kabayans find the right investment that will help turn their dreams into reality,” says Karen Cesario, RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer.

This year, RLC Residences will showcase some of its top-notch properties in the Philippines, including the newly launched MIRA in Quezon City, Mantawi Residences in Cebu, and The Trion Towers in Taguig. Representatives from RLC Residences will be among the speakers and panelists, offering valuable insights into the ever-changing real estate landscape and emerging trends, empowering overseas Filipinos in the UAE to make informed investment decisions.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, the organizer of PPIE, expressed her appreciation for RLC Residences’ continued support. She emphasized the significance of RLC Residences’ participation in driving growth and investment in the Filipino property sector, stating, “We deeply value RLC Residences’ continued commitment to our event and the broader Filipino community.”

“We’re delighted to have them back as sponsors for the 10th PPIE. Their dedication not only enhances the success of PPIE but also contributes significantly to the advancement and prosperity of the real estate landscape in the Philippines.”

PPIE 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, for more updates. Make sure to visit rlcresidences.com to find out about the developer’s portfolio of properties in the Philippines.