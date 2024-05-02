Bea Alonzo files cyber libel complaint vs. Ogie Diaz, Cristy Fermin over malicious statements

Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo has filed cyber complaints against entertainment vloggers Ogie Diaz, Cristy Fermin and their co-hosts over malicious claims on their respective showbiz vlogs.

In a GMA News report, Alonzo also filed complaints against an online basher who is pretending to be close to her.

Alonzo claimed that she was a victim of false, malicious, and damaging information from someone who pretended to be close to her.

Alonzo added that these malicious claims have been discussed on the showbiz vlogs of Fermin and Diaz without any basis.

The actress slammed the series of insults she received from the vloggers and her alleged nonpayment of taxes among others.

Alonzo was accompanied by her lawyers. Diaz and Fermin have yet to comment on the cyber libel complaint.