UAE announces National Day holidays for private sector starting from December 1

Employees in the private sector will enjoy at least three days of holidays starting from December 1 to mark the celebrations of the UAE’s 50th National Day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced the three-day paid holiday for all private sector establishments, institutions, and entities, until December 3 (Friday), on the occasions of UAE Commemoration Day and the 50th UAE National Day.

Those who have a two-day off until Saturday, December 4, will enjoy a four-day long weekend and will be expected to report back to work on Sunday, December 5.

