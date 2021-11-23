Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE OFW to join J and P 9-ball championship

Photo from Jayson Nuguid's Facebook page

Abu Dhabi-based OFW Jayson Nuguid will be showcasing his talent at the J and P 9-Ball Cup 2021 tournament set to take place at House Manila Pool Bar & Lounge, basement 1 of Holiday Inn Express, Resorts World Manila.

“I hope to do well in the upcoming J and P 9-Ball Cup 2021 tournament,” Nuguid said in a report on PTV.

Nuguid came from Cavite City and works as a Tournament Manager and International Billiards Organizer at Power Break Billiards Hall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“J&P is basically an executive type of amateur pool tournament and acknowledged as the most popular pool amateur tournament in the country,” Jesse Gonzales Cambosa Sr. said.

In the same report, the winner will be flying in an all-expense-paid trip to Japan to compete in the Japan Tournament in 2022.

The organizers offer prizes amounting to Php108,000 for the winners. (TDT)

