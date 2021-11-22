KNOW THE LAW: AED 500 fine for failure to follow ‘Stop’ signals

The Abu Dhabi Police have reminded people to follow stop signal traffic signs properly to avoid the AED 500 fine.

The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi launched an awareness campaign for the same. It emphasized enhancing road safety and security in the emirate.

Through the campaign, the traffic police will educate the public about the rules of the “Stop” sign and the importance of adhering to them.

The police stressed the importance of safety among road users and avoiding accidents and traffic violations.

Statistics from the Abu Dhabi Police reveal that there were 492 violations on drivers’ failure to comply with traffic signs from January to September 2021.

The drivers have been advised to stop completely before entering the main street until making sure that it is clear and safe to enter. (AW)