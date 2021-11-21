Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PBC-DNE to spearhead ASEAN business matching session at PH pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai this November 22

The Philippine Business Council for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) will be holding an event that will link entrepreneurs and business leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this coming November 22.

The ASEAN Business Matching event will be held at the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will serve as a platform to cultivate long-term business relationships.

Apart from the PBC-DNE, other participating ASEAN Business Councils include groups from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

This forms part of the upcoming programme of the ASEAN Business Councils Alliance, with another event set this coming December 13.

More business events underway

Commercial Attache Charmaine Yalong also confirmed that there will be another Philippine Business Forum that will be conducted online via Zoom this December 6, Saturday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm via Zoom.

The event will cover updates on the UAE business community on developments in the business climate and investments opportunities in the Philippines that will be participated by 60 companies on sectors including (but not limited to): infrastructure, Islamic finance, equity investments, IT-BPM, construction, and allied outsourcing services.

