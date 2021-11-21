Dubai to rehire 600 OFWs in Duty Free, more jobs to open in healthcare, household services

The Labor Department announces that employment opportunities will be made available for overseas Filipino workers and job seekers in the United Arab Emirates

Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai said more than 600 OFWs formerly employed by Dubai Duty Free shops will be re-hired by the company.

“During the pandemic, Dubai Duty Free needed to lay off some workers. But with the revival of the economy here, the management reached out to us and we have special facilitation for them. More than 600 Filipino workers will be coming back and their salary is competitive. Every week we process not less than 100 contracts for OFWs who will be re-hired,” Bautista said in a virtual briefing.

Bautista said that Dubai’s health sector also expressed interest in hiring Filipino health professionals

There are also 8,000 job orders for household service workers (HSWs) from UAE which have been verified by POLO since early April and around 6,000 to 7,000 HSWs have already arrived in Dubai.

“The initial implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and UAE is really fruitful. The benefits for our HSWs, as instructed by President Duterte, are stated in the comprehensive employment contract. For instance, is the provision of the minimum wage amounting to 1,500 Dirhams,” the labor official added.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III welcomed the good news and reminded job seekers to go through proper government channels. (TDT)