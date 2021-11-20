Latest NewsNewsTFT News

41% families in UAE buy extra devices for remote learning

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Around 41 percent of the families in UAE with two or more children had to buy or rent additional devices to cope with the remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey by Kaspersky has pointed out.

The survey also suggested that 48 percent of the children in the UAE use smartphones for remote learning.

Three out of four children experienced technical difficulties connecting to online lessons regularly or periodically.

RELATED STORY: UAE approves 100% capacity across schools from January 2022

About 88 percent of them got help from their parents to get their devices working. However, 16 per cent of students resolved technical issues on their own

“The mass enforced transition to remote learning brought about difficulties not only in terms of mastering the curriculum, but also technical issues. Many families had to purchase additional devices or borrow them from friends or the school if it offered this option, as well as install programs and regularly solve internet issues. This proved difficult for parents and kids alike,” Andrey Sidenko, Head of Kaspersky’s Online Child Safety Department, was quoted as saying in a report. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expat honored in Dubai for returning lost wallet found at T20 World Cup

6 hours ago

Dubai makes settling traffic fines, service fees faster, easier

6 hours ago

2.4m million traffic violation fines remain unpaid in Sharjah despite discounts

7 hours ago

Lifetime productivity losses due to COVID-19 will mount to Php2.3T in in PH

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button