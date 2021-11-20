41% families in UAE buy extra devices for remote learning

Around 41 percent of the families in UAE with two or more children had to buy or rent additional devices to cope with the remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey by Kaspersky has pointed out.

The survey also suggested that 48 percent of the children in the UAE use smartphones for remote learning.

Three out of four children experienced technical difficulties connecting to online lessons regularly or periodically.

About 88 percent of them got help from their parents to get their devices working. However, 16 per cent of students resolved technical issues on their own

“The mass enforced transition to remote learning brought about difficulties not only in terms of mastering the curriculum, but also technical issues. Many families had to purchase additional devices or borrow them from friends or the school if it offered this option, as well as install programs and regularly solve internet issues. This proved difficult for parents and kids alike,” Andrey Sidenko, Head of Kaspersky’s Online Child Safety Department, was quoted as saying in a report. (AW)